Helen Urbanski
Carteret - Helen Urbanski 100, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 from Covid 19. She was born February 20, 1920, in Perth Amboy, NJ. She was a long time resident of Carteret, NJ and a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church. She retired from working at the Natvar Corporation, Rahway, NJ and then from the ShopRite Supermarket, Carteret, NJ. At ShopRite, she was known as "the Candy Lady" for stocking the candy isle for many years.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew and is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, a private burial was held at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret and a memorial ceremony will be held at a future date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020