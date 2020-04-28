Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Urbanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Urbanski


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Urbanski Obituary
Helen Urbanski

Carteret - Helen Urbanski 100, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 from Covid 19. She was born February 20, 1920, in Perth Amboy, NJ. She was a long time resident of Carteret, NJ and a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church. She retired from working at the Natvar Corporation, Rahway, NJ and then from the ShopRite Supermarket, Carteret, NJ. At ShopRite, she was known as "the Candy Lady" for stocking the candy isle for many years.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Matthew and is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, a private burial was held at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret and a memorial ceremony will be held at a future date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -