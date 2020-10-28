Helen Walulik
Raritan - 93, died October 26, 2020. Helen was born in the Great Meadows and formerly of Newark and Cranford before moving to Raritan in 1987. She was employed at JB Williams in Cranford for over 20 years, retiring in 1985. Helen was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Raritan where she was a member of the Seniors. In her spare time, Helen enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren who were the joy of her life. Helen had a passion for birds and was an avid reader. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband of 74 years, Albert, sons Bernard and David and his wife Helen, daughters Mary Matthews and her husband Gary and Maggie Buley and her husband Edward, and a sister Rose Grabinski and her husband Anthony, thirteen grandchildren, and twenty-three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10am Friday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville followed by a 10:30am mass at St. Joseph RC Church, 16 E. Somerset Street, Raritan. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater. Donations can be made to St. Joseph RC Church. To send condolences to the family, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com