Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Dunellen, NJ
View Map
Helen Zukowski-Tamalonis Obituary
Helen Zukowski-Tamalonis

Clearwater, FL - Helen Zukowski-Tamalonis (Weiss) passed away peacefully at her home in Clearwater, Florida on August 20th 2019.

She is survived by her loving children; Thaddeus Zukowski of Clearwater, FL and Barbara Mastrian of Dunellen. Her Grandchildren, Melissa Paltjon and Michael Mastrian and 5 Great Granddaughters.

There will be a visitation on Monday; August 26th 2019 from 6-9PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen NJ. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday; August 27th at 10AM at St. John's Church, Dunellen. Burial to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield. For a full obituary please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on Aug. 25, 2019
