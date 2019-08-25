|
|
Helen Zukowski-Tamalonis
Clearwater, FL - Helen Zukowski-Tamalonis (Weiss) passed away peacefully at her home in Clearwater, Florida on August 20th 2019.
She is survived by her loving children; Thaddeus Zukowski of Clearwater, FL and Barbara Mastrian of Dunellen. Her Grandchildren, Melissa Paltjon and Michael Mastrian and 5 Great Granddaughters.
There will be a visitation on Monday; August 26th 2019 from 6-9PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen NJ. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday; August 27th at 10AM at St. John's Church, Dunellen. Burial to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield. For a full obituary please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on Aug. 25, 2019