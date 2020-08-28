Helena M Kielbasa



Bound Brook - Helena M Kielbasa, 90, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home. Born in Poland, she served in the Polish Military before she immigrated to the United States in 1952. She resided in Dunellen and then settled in Bound Brook in 1964.



Helena worked as an assembly line worker for Ortho retiring in 1994. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph W. Kielbasa in 1993. She is survived by her beloved son, John Oscilowski and his partner, Nancy Frey of Manville; granddaughter, Nicole; sister, Janet Fornal of Dunellen; and very close cousin who was like a sister to her, Jolanta Yannetta and her two sons, Adam and Rich. Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home followed by a 10AM funeral mass at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.









