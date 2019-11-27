|
|
Helene Halata
Summit - Helene Halata ( nee Lassalle ), 99 of Summit, formally of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Autumn Lake Health Care at Berkley Heights.
Helene was born in Paris, France. Helene moved to Perth Amboy with her loving family where she was employed by Perth Amboy Board of Education for 25 years as a French Teacher in the Schull and Perth Amboy High School. She retired in 1979. She received her Master's Degree from the University of Paris and Seton Hall University.
She is preceded in death by her cherished husband Stephen Halata, who passed away in 2003; loving daughter of George S. and Laurence ( nee Portier ) Lassalle.
She is survived by his devoted children Michael S. MD and his wife Migdalia of the Bronx, NY & Eric S. and his wife Susan Halata of Summit. Adored grandmother of Larissa, Samantha, Catherine, Emily & Taryn; cherished great ~ grandmother of Peter, Matthew, Braeden, Vivienne, Teagen & Madaline.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2019 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 ~ 7 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019