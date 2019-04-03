|
Henry A. Karpinski
Bound Brook - Henry A. Karpinski, 93, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center, Bridgewater. Born in Bound Brook, he was the son of Marion and Agnes (Geneja) Karpinski. He was a lifelong resident of Bound Brook moving to Bedminster in 2005. He was a WW II US Navy Veteran. He was a carpenter for Milltown Local 1006 in Milltown from 1948 until his retirement in 1987. He was very active in Bound Brook Little League, Pony League and Pop Warner Football.
Henry was predeceased by his wife Angeline (Jacot) Karpinski in 2018. He is survived by 3 sons, Warren (Joan) Bahooshian of Piscataway, Willard (Rita) Bahooshian of Bridgewater and Ken (Debbie) Karpinski of Milton, DE, 5 grandchildren, Warren and Michael Bahooshian, Eric Karpinski, Rachel Queener and Lisa Zukauskas and 5 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Brooke, Britney, Madelyn Ann and Landon.
Visitation will be 2:00 - 6:00 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook with funeral services beginning at 5:00 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lyons VA Hospital, 151 Knollcroft Road, Lyons, NJ 07939.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 3, 2019