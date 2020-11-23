1/
Henry C. Hyland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry C. Hyland

Greensboro, NC - Henry C. Hyland, 83, of Greensboro, NC, died November 11, 2020 in North Carolina. Born in Aiken County, SC. A retired Fire Fighter for the New Brunswick Fire Department, New Jersey. Predeceased by his wife, Lou Ella Hyland. Surviving are 3 siblings, Barbara King, Helen Howard and Allen Hyland. Walk Through Viewing is from 9-11am, Wednesday, November 25, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved