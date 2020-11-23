Or Copy this URL to Share

Greensboro, NC - Henry C. Hyland, 83, of Greensboro, NC, died November 11, 2020 in North Carolina. Born in Aiken County, SC. A retired Fire Fighter for the New Brunswick Fire Department, New Jersey. Predeceased by his wife, Lou Ella Hyland. Surviving are 3 siblings, Barbara King, Helen Howard and Allen Hyland. Walk Through Viewing is from 9-11am, Wednesday, November 25, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick.









