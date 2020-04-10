Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Henry "Buckeye" Ceckowski

Henry "Buckeye" Ceckowski, age 86 of Edison passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison. Born in South River he was lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement he was employed by the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 77 in Ewing for 30 years.

He is predeceased by his parents William and Cecelia Ceckowski, his brother William Jr. his sister Barbara Christensen and his longtime companion Eva Fetyko. Surviving are his nieces Susan Miller and Jackie Buchko, his great nieces and nephews Richie Miller, Justin, Cory and Kyle Gray, and Max and Sydney Buchko and his stepchildren Daniel Fetyko and Denise Kekenak.

Funeral services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River.

Letters of condolence and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
