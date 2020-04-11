Resources
Henry Clay Ward, of Metuchen N.J., died Thursday at Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison. Born November 5th, 1935 in Brooklyn N.Y., Mr. Ward was 84 years old.

A graduate of The Lawrenceville School and Princeton University, Mr. Ward was employed by New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. from 1957-1989 where he was instrumental in the development of microwave and digital communications technologies. He also served in the Army National Guard.

Clay Ward attended St. James Episcopal Church in Edison, N.J. and was a member of the Edison Exchange Club, Metuchen Country Club and Metuchen Riding & Hunt Club.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Harriette C. (nee Walbridge); two daughters, Carrie Grabowski (Len) of Succasunna NJ and Helen Dennis of Edison NJ; a son, Henry Clay of New York, NY; and four grandchildren, Peter and Katie Grabowski and Cassie and Stephen Dennis.

A celebration of his life will be held at St, James Episcopal Church when it becomes possible. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
