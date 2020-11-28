Henry "Hank" D'Angelo



Woodbridge - Henry "Hank" D'Angelo passed peacefully at his home with his loving wife Betty by his side on November 20, 2020. He bravely fought a brief battle with Cancer. He was 90 years old.



A lifelong resident of Woodbridge Township, he was born to Frank and Jennie D'Angelo in the Port Reading section, later settling in Woodbridge.



Hank was dedicated to his family. He began his career in the family Bakery in Port Reading and retired as an independent Stock Broker. He also proudly served in the Marines during the Korean War.



Hank was a fine musician who loved to play his saxaphone or clarinet anytime -anywhere. His love of music was his life. He was a member of the Imperial Music Center Band for over 40 years. He was a beloved member of the community, and for the last half of his time with the group he served as the music manager.



He played his last Sunday concert in December 2019 before the monthly concerts were suspended due to COVID.



Hank was predeceased by his parents; sister, Adeline Nielsen; and brother, Louis D'Angelo.



Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Betty Ann Greiner D'Angelo; and sister, Anne D'Angelo Leavitt. He will be dearly missed.



Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to We Feed Woodbridge, 2 George Frederick Plaza Woodbridge, NJ 07095.









