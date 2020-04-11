|
|
Henry DeFillipo
South Plainfield - Henry DeFillipo, lifelong resident of South Plainfield, New Jersey passed away on April 6, 2020. He was 98 years old.
Henry was born on June 21, 1921 into a hard working family; his parents Angelo and Filomena DeFillipo had five sons, Louis, Alphonso (Chick), Henry, Vincent and Arthur and two daughters, Philomena and Edith and is survived by his brother Vincent DeFillipo and Vincent's wife Lucy.
Henry served in the Coast Guard during World War II. In April 1947 Henry married Jean Sacaramello, also from South Plainfield, and they were together until her passing in 2008.
During his adult life Henry was first employed by Tepper's Department Store working as an upholsterer in their Plainfield store. He then served as the manager of their shipping and receiving departments in the Plainfield Furniture Store and Short Hills store. When Tepper's closed its doors in 1977, Henry then worked for Watchung Hills Regional High School where he eventually oversaw the maintenance of the buildings and grounds. Upon retiring from the school system, Henry worked part time with Vital Records.
He spent his retirement years doing the things he loved the most: hunting, fishing, and gardening. Henry was well known in his neighborhood for his variety of tomatoes and annual vegetable garden. He was also a lover of music and spent many afternoons listening to Italian operas and songs. Henry's true joy in life was spending time with his family and close friends sharing a meal, a drink, and much love and laughter.
Henry is predeceased by his wife Jean, his daughter Valerie DeFillipo, his son-in-law Yianni Pasparakis, and his son James DeFillipo. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Kubik and her husband Steve, his grandchildren Bryan Kubik, David Kubik and his wife Emily, and great grandchildren Elodie Grace and August Henry Kubik. He is also survived by his granddaughter Christina Pasparakis and her husband Terry Gaffney and his granddaughter Kaitlyn Rose DeFillipo. Henry will also be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and their families.
Due to the current national health crisis, funeral services are being held privately. Henry is being laid to rest alongside be beloved Jean at Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, NJ and funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
To offer message of condolences to the DeFillipo family please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Henry to the EB Research Partnership, 132 East 43rd Street, Suite 432, New York, NY 10017 (www.ebresearch.org) in honor of his great granddaughter, Elodie Grace Kubik who he loved and so admired.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020