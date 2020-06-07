Henry E. Foster, Sr.
Plainfield - Henry E. Foster, Sr. 84, departed this life Thurs. June 4, 2020 at home. Born in Plainfield, he was a lifelong resident. Hank, as he was fondly known, was a graduate of Plainfield High School where he was an All American Track Athlete. He continued his education by attending and graduating from Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. There he was the first African American to play varsity basketball. He received his master's degree in Business Administration from Kean University in Union, NJ. Hank's employment career was extensive. He was employed as a social worker at Evergreen School and in various capacities at the Neighborhood House both in Plainfield. He was the vice principal at Maxson Junior High School and vice principal and acting principal at Plainfield High School. He finished his career as the principal of Hubbard Junior High School in Plainfield.
He was a member St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Plainfield for over 80 years where he served as senior warden, Eucharist minister and an usher. His other memberships include the following:
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Dioses of NJ Anti-Racism Team and the Essex County Old-timers Basketball Team.
He is predeceased by his wife Sharon Foster; his parents Henry C. and Frances M. Foster and one brother Reginald R. Foster.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Marcia Foster; two sons Henry E. Foster, Jr. and Howard J. Foster; one brother Donald C. Foster (Yolanda); a sister in law Kathleen Foster and devoted companion Shirley M. Andrews. Also surviving are other relatives, friends and his church family.
He will be laid to rest Wed. June 10, 2020 in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. A memorial celebration will be held at a future date.
Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.