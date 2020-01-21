Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church
Sayreville - Henry F. Wantuch, age 97, of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, Hamilton Township. Born in Perth Amboy he had resided in Sayreville for the past 70 years. Before his retirement in 1984 he was employed as a foreman for E.I. Du Pont Photo Products where he worked for 39 years. Henry proudly served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corp with a rank of Sergeant. He was a member of Sayreville American Legion Post 214, Stalkers Rod & Gun Club, Sayreville Senior Citizens Wednesday Club and a communicant of Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church in Sayreville.

He is predeceased by his wife Florence Cackowski Wantuch in 2000. Surviving are his children and their spouses Kenneth of NC, David & Barbara of Spotswood and Valerie Penland of Yardville, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday 10:15 AM from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin followed by a 11.00 AM mass at Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church with burial to follow at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends can call at the funeral home Friday from 5 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Henry's name can be made to Saint Stanislaus Kostka School Endowment Fund 225 Mac Arthur Avenue Sayreville, New Jersey 08872. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
