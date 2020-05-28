Henry H. Chomicki
Easton Pa. formerly of Woodbridge - Henry H. Chomicki, 85, Palmer Township, PA and formerly of Woodbridge, NJ; passed away on May 23, 2020. He was born November 2, 1934 in Carteret, NJ; son of the late Henry "Hack" Chomicki and Blanche (Stawicki) Chomicki. Henry is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Patricia I. (Hines) Chomicki.
He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and terrific father, grandfather, family man and friend. His love for his lifelong career, as a high school teacher and coach, he was able to influence and shape the lives of his students. Those who were part of his life will never forget his fascinating stories.
Henry graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School in Woodbridge, NJ, Class of 1952. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Biology from Rutgers University, Class of 1957, where he also excelled as a Pole Vaulter for the Scarlet Knights. He also earned his Master's degree in Education from Kean University.
After completing his education at Rutgers University, he accepted a position as a Science teacher with the Woodbridge Township School System; where he taught for 49 years before retiring in 2006. He taught Biology and Chemistry for much of his career at Woodbridge Senior High School. He also coached Track and Field for 45 years; 36 years as Head Track Coach, where he coached many State, Group and Middlesex County Champions.
He was inducted into the Woodbridge Township Athletic Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
Henry also was a private pilot and was a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association since 1974.
Henry was a communicant at St Andrews Catholic Church in Avenel, NJ.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Patricia; sons Henry T. Chomicki; Michael Chomicki and his wife, Valerie; grandchildren, Kevin Chomicki and Brandy Maleski; Amanda Hoffman and her husband Dustin; great-grandchildren Alex and Matthew Hoffman; brother-in-law's Thomas Hines and Peter Hines; cousins Michael Stawicki and Linda White; as well as many nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Funeral services are private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge, NJ.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Association for Hunterdon Developmental Center, Inc. c/o Susan Thompson, Treasurer, 275 Shepherd Avenue, Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Easton Pa. formerly of Woodbridge - Henry H. Chomicki, 85, Palmer Township, PA and formerly of Woodbridge, NJ; passed away on May 23, 2020. He was born November 2, 1934 in Carteret, NJ; son of the late Henry "Hack" Chomicki and Blanche (Stawicki) Chomicki. Henry is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Patricia I. (Hines) Chomicki.
He will be remembered as a wonderful husband and terrific father, grandfather, family man and friend. His love for his lifelong career, as a high school teacher and coach, he was able to influence and shape the lives of his students. Those who were part of his life will never forget his fascinating stories.
Henry graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School in Woodbridge, NJ, Class of 1952. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Biology from Rutgers University, Class of 1957, where he also excelled as a Pole Vaulter for the Scarlet Knights. He also earned his Master's degree in Education from Kean University.
After completing his education at Rutgers University, he accepted a position as a Science teacher with the Woodbridge Township School System; where he taught for 49 years before retiring in 2006. He taught Biology and Chemistry for much of his career at Woodbridge Senior High School. He also coached Track and Field for 45 years; 36 years as Head Track Coach, where he coached many State, Group and Middlesex County Champions.
He was inducted into the Woodbridge Township Athletic Alumni Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
Henry also was a private pilot and was a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association since 1974.
Henry was a communicant at St Andrews Catholic Church in Avenel, NJ.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Patricia; sons Henry T. Chomicki; Michael Chomicki and his wife, Valerie; grandchildren, Kevin Chomicki and Brandy Maleski; Amanda Hoffman and her husband Dustin; great-grandchildren Alex and Matthew Hoffman; brother-in-law's Thomas Hines and Peter Hines; cousins Michael Stawicki and Linda White; as well as many nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Funeral services are private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge, NJ.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Association for Hunterdon Developmental Center, Inc. c/o Susan Thompson, Treasurer, 275 Shepherd Avenue, Bound Brook, NJ 08805
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2020.