Henry J. Barbano
Milltown - Henry J. Barbano, of Milltown, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 75.
He was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC, where his father was an army doctor. He lived in New Brunswick most of his life, moving to Milltown 30 years ago. He studied at Parsons School of Design and received a BFA in Illustration from the Philadelphia College of Art.
Henry was a graphic artist for QLM Advertising in Princeton, retiring in 2000. He previously had worked as a graphic artist for Johnson & Johnson and Middlesex County College, as well as an Art Director with Stogel Advertising in NYC.
He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in New Brunswick. He was an integral part of the Milltown Centennial Committee where his original design was chosen as the Logo to celebrate Milltown's 100th Birthday. He was a wonderful father, a brilliant artist, classic and foreign film buff, and an opera aficionado. He was a compassionate man who was a great friend to animals. He loved antiquing, road trips and was an avid swimmer.
He's predeceased by his parents Dr. Alfred and Helen (Koontz) Barbano.
Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Barbara (Vickery) Barbano; his daughter Antonia Barbano of Milltown; his brothers Alfred J. Barbano of PA, Michael Barbano of SC and Peter K. Barbano of PA; and his sister Patricia Bertschy of MA.
A Memorial Service will be planned once the pandemic has lifted. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020