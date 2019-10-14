|
Henry J. Paszinski
Henry J. Paszinski, 95, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Perth Amboy and resided in Edison for the past 65 years.
A loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Henry is predeceased by his wife, Anna; his brothers Walter, Stanley, and Edward; and, by his sister Jean (Parker). He is survived by his six children: Karen (Kalanta) and her husband Kevin, of Hawaii; Gregory, of Edison; Bruce and his wife Margaret, of Colonia; Michele (Johnson) and her husband John, of East Brunswick; Sondra (Kapinos) and her husband Daniel, of Edison; and Kris and his wife Tara, of Freehold; and, his grandchildren: Kevin, Erica, and Ian.
Henry is also survived by his sisters, Harriet (Gockel) of Edison and Carol (Martis) of Brick.
As a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Henry was very active in the parish community as a Eucharistic Minister and school lunch volunteer. He held the honor of serving as Past Grand Knight Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus and, as past President of the Holy Name Society. Henry was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, Class of 1942 and Rutgers University. He was a veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. Prior to his retirement, Henry worked for Union Carbide, W. R. Grace, and Hatco Corp.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will begin Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Contributions may be made to One-On-One, c/o Knights of Columbus, PO Box 333, Fords, NJ 08863.
To send a message of condolence, visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019