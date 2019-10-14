Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Fords, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Paszinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Paszinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Paszinski Obituary
Henry J. Paszinski

Henry J. Paszinski, 95, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Perth Amboy and resided in Edison for the past 65 years.

A loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Henry is predeceased by his wife, Anna; his brothers Walter, Stanley, and Edward; and, by his sister Jean (Parker). He is survived by his six children: Karen (Kalanta) and her husband Kevin, of Hawaii; Gregory, of Edison; Bruce and his wife Margaret, of Colonia; Michele (Johnson) and her husband John, of East Brunswick; Sondra (Kapinos) and her husband Daniel, of Edison; and Kris and his wife Tara, of Freehold; and, his grandchildren: Kevin, Erica, and Ian.

Henry is also survived by his sisters, Harriet (Gockel) of Edison and Carol (Martis) of Brick.

As a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Henry was very active in the parish community as a Eucharistic Minister and school lunch volunteer. He held the honor of serving as Past Grand Knight Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus and, as past President of the Holy Name Society. Henry was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, Class of 1942 and Rutgers University. He was a veteran serving in the Army Air Corps. Prior to his retirement, Henry worked for Union Carbide, W. R. Grace, and Hatco Corp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will begin Thursday, October 17, at 10:00 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.

Contributions may be made to One-On-One, c/o Knights of Columbus, PO Box 333, Fords, NJ 08863.

To send a message of condolence, visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now