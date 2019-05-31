|
|
Henry "Hank" Kabus
Hillsborough - Hank Kabus, 75, passed away on May 23, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 23, 1944, in Newark, NJ. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army. He worked for PSE&G in Jersey City for 38 years. He loved talking with friends, fishing, traveling to Florida, and spending time with his family.
He is predeceased by his wife Trudy Kabus, whom he was married to for 47 years. Hank is survived by sons, Henry and his wife Tara, Dan and his wife Michelle, and Brian and his wife Liz. And his loving grandchildren Henry, Ryan, Tyler, Braden, and McKenzie.
Cremation and services are private for the family. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.
To send condolences, please visit www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 31, 2019