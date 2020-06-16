Henry L. "Fuzzy" Brazil
Henry L. "Fuzzy" Brazil

Plainfield - Henry L. "Fuzzy" Brazil, 56, departed this life March 31, 2020 at home. Born in Summit, NJ, he was a lifelong Plainfield resident. Fuzzy as he was affectionately called, was a self-employed Arborist in Plainfield. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing.

He is predeceased by his father John Brazil.

He leaves to cherish his memory one son Antonio Michael Taylor; two grandchildren; his mother Julia Laura Brazil; his sister Lisa McCray (Jerald) and brother Keith Brazil and other relatives and friends.

A social distance celebration of his life will be Fri. June 19, 2020 at the Gazebo in Cedar Brook Park, Plainfield from 6-9pm. Please wear a face covering as you celebrate on the day of his birth. Arrangements were by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
