Henry L. "Fuzzy" Brazil
Plainfield - Henry L. "Fuzzy" Brazil, 56, departed this life March 31, 2020 at home. Born in Summit, NJ, he was a lifelong Plainfield resident. Fuzzy as he was affectionately called, was a self-employed Arborist in Plainfield. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing.
He is predeceased by his father John Brazil.
He leaves to cherish his memory one son Antonio Michael Taylor; two grandchildren; his mother Julia Laura Brazil; his sister Lisa McCray (Jerald) and brother Keith Brazil and other relatives and friends.
A social distance celebration of his life will be Fri. June 19, 2020 at the Gazebo in Cedar Brook Park, Plainfield from 6-9pm. Please wear a face covering as you celebrate on the day of his birth. Arrangements were by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.