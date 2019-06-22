Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Lee Robinson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Lee Robinson Jr. Obituary
Henry Lee Robinson, Jr.

Bishopville, SC - Henry Lee Robinson, Jr., 65, of Bishopville, SC, died June 15, 2019 at home. Born in Hartsville,SC, formally of New Brunswick,NJ. Surviving are 3 children, Shanell Ellison, Lorenzo and Tyjou Williams, 5 grandchildren and 2 sisters, Alma Gregory and Gussie Golden. Funeral Service will be held at 7PM, Mon., June 24, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, Viewing is from 6PM, until the time of Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now