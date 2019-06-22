|
Henry Lee Robinson, Jr.
Bishopville, SC - Henry Lee Robinson, Jr., 65, of Bishopville, SC, died June 15, 2019 at home. Born in Hartsville,SC, formally of New Brunswick,NJ. Surviving are 3 children, Shanell Ellison, Lorenzo and Tyjou Williams, 5 grandchildren and 2 sisters, Alma Gregory and Gussie Golden. Funeral Service will be held at 7PM, Mon., June 24, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, Viewing is from 6PM, until the time of Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 22, 2019