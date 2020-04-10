|
Henry McLeod
Henry McLeod, 74, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Care One At The Highlands, Edison. Born in Newark, he lived in Egg Harbor before moving to Edison. Henry was a radiology and ultra sound technician at Raritan Bay Medical Center for many years before his retirement.
Henry is survived by his sister, Helen Baskerville and nephews, Munson and William McLeod.
Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020