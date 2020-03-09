|
Henry McVay, Sr.
East Brunswick - Henry McVay Sr. 72 of East Brunswick entered into eternal rest March 9, 2020 at St Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was born in Bayonne and has resided in East Brunswick for the past 70 years.
He loved spending time with his granddaughter Madison, and enjoyed painting in his free time.
Henry retired in 2013 as a Kitchen Designer working at Wood Haven in Milltown and previously at Builders First Source for 20 years.
Henry was predeceased by his son Henry McVay Jr. in 2016 and his granddaughter Alyssa. He is survived by his daughters; Ann Marie Maharg of Brick and Kathleen McVay of East Brunswick, grandchildren; Sammie, Amanda, Little Henry, and Madison, and his siblings Patricia Schiavo of Jackson, Ronald and Raymond of North Carolina, and John of Virginia.
Funeral Services will be on Friday March 13, 2020 at 11 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Interment will follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick. Visitation is Thursday March 12, 202 from 4-8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020