Herbert "Bobby" Coury
Herbert "Bobby" Coury, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 10, 2020 surround by his loving family at Morristown Medical Center. Born and raised in Plainfield, Bobby had resided in Watchung for 32 years before moving to Basking Ridge in 2005.
In 1955 Bobby along with his brother Richard and Father Herbert, built the Coury Auto Body Shop in Plainfield. Bobby and his brother grew and successfully ran the shop until his retirement in 2005. His nephew continues to run the business.
Bobby enjoyed water and snow skiing, he loved boating, especially at his home at Chadwick Island Beach and building model planes and cars. He was incredibly creative and had a knack for drawing. In his spare time Bobby could be found watching an old black and white western or any Turner Classic Movie. He also enjoyed playing cards with his friends, he loved being in the "action" but most of all he loved spending time with his family and many friends. He will be missed by all.
He is predeceased by a brother Murad Coury and two sisters Nelly Staats and Betty Rose Bellek.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Marie Coury, four children Michael Coury and his wife Yvonne, Kelly Taggart and her husband Matthew, Robert Coury and his wife Veronica and Danny Coury and his wife Julia; eight grandchildren Matthew, Robert, Thomas, Chloe, Katie, Benjamin, Jackson and Daniel. He is also survived by a brother Richard Coury and his wife Debbie.
The visitation will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Higgins Home for Funerals 752 Mountain Blvd. Watchung NJ 07069. The funeral service will be on Saturday at 9am at the funeral home followed by the interment at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
Memorial donations may be made in Bobby's name to the St. Jude's Children Hospital at ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care fund c/o the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South St., 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960. Donations may also be made online at f4mmc.org
Published in Courier News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020