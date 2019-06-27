|
Herbert L. White
New Brunswick - Herbert L. White, 69, of New Brunswick, died June 20, 2019 at home. Born in Hollywood, SC. Predeceased by parents and a host of siblings. A member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, Somerset. Surviving are wife, Andrea Eato-White, 5 children, Antoinette Welcome, Marva and Herbert White, Jr., 2 other daughters, 7 siblings, Tessie, Jeanette and James White, Linda Anderson, Hattie, Hazel Poinsettia and Ceaser White(Loriane) grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and cousins. Funeral Service is 10 AM, Sat., June 29, at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Interment is at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019