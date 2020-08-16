Herbert (Herb) Patullo



Bound Brook - Herbert (Herb) Patullo entered into Eternal rest on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Bound Brook, Herb lived there all his life. He was the son of Marianna and Benjamin Patullo. Herb was a successful business owner, who along with his family, ran the very popular restaurant known as Patullo's.



Herb left High School at the age of 16 with the intention of serving his country by joining the military. However, being too young to join the service at the time, he was offered employment at the Army Supply Depot in Somerville. He worked there as a food handler for 2 years during World War II. After the end of the war,



Herb enlisted in the Navy serving on the destroyer, Charles R Ware as a machinist mate. He served 45 months on sea duty before sustaining a back injury. Upon his return home from the Navy, Herb started a landscaping business. He eventually renovated the grocery store that was owned by his family, into a neighborhood tavern which grew through the years, evolving into a full restaurant, nightclub & banquet facility. He was always a very imaginative and successful businessperson.



Herb was one of the originators of the John Basilone parade held each September in Raritan, serving as the liaison between the committee and the Marine Corps band. He also worked on the committee that was responsible for getting a United States postage stamp in honor of John Basilone.



Herb was a supporter of various organizations including veterans' groups, scouting, and the National Museum of the American Revolution and held lifetime memberships in American Legion Post 63 Bound Brook, Martinsville VFW Post 1388 and a member of Tin Can Sailors.



He was a supporter of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Agency. He was awarded the Martinsville AmVet award in 1987, Citizen of the Year by the Bound Brook Elks in 2005 and in 2008 was the recipient of the prestigious Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor award.



Herb was a huge supporter of the community and especially of family. He will be sorely missed.



Herb was predeceased by his parents Marianna and Benjamin Patullo as well as his 11 siblings: Anthony, Columbia, Benjamin, Carmela, Frances, Mary, Edith, Eva, Robert, Anna and Samuel.



Herb is survived by 18 nieces and nephews and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Sandy, and his dog, Duke.



Gathering with the family will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave. Bound Brook.



The funeral service and burial will be private.









