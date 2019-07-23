Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Herbert S. Berg Obituary
Herbert S. Berg

North Brunswick - Herbert S. Berg died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 84.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Herbert and Theresa (Cucci) Berg, he lived in New Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick 34 years ago. He was a purchaser for Union Carbide in Bound Brook for 25 years before retiring in 1990. After retirement he was the sexton at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick for many years.

Mr. Berg was a communicant of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #257 in New Brunswick. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks #324 in New Brunswick and the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #263 in South Brunswick.

He served in the United States Navy and was a Tin Can Sailor. He was a member of the American Legion Joyce Kilmer Post #25 in Milltown.

Surviving are his wife Carmelita (Carmella) Berg; two sons - Robert Berg of North Brunswick and Herbert Berg and his wife Marybeth of Milltown; his sister Florence Vanderveer of North Brunswick; seven grandchildren - Angela Testa and her husbamd Dr. Anthony Testa, Jennifer McDonald and her husband Dr. Thomas McDonald, Richard Pfeffer, Rachel Morao and her husband Esteban Morao, Nicholas Pfeffer, Anthony Berg and Nicole Berg; and two great granddaughters - Madelina and Gabriella Testa.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:00 AM Wednesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Senior House, c/o Sister Maria, 3 St. Joseph's Terrace, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 23, 2019
