Herman David Sidel
Freehold - Herman David Sidel, a gentle and kind man who loved his family, classical music, bacon cheeseburgers and the Yankees, died on June 17, 2019 at age 89.
His death followed a two-and-a-half year struggle with assorted illnesses that he fought with quiet strength and determination. He was a longtime resident of Old Bridge, N.J. before moving to an assisted-living facility in Freehold.
Known to everyone as Dave or David because he didn't like his first name, Dave was born during a snowstorm on Feb. 16, 1930 in Buffalo, N.Y. He was the son of Aaron Sidel, a baker, and Becky Sidel, a tough cookie who kept her husband and five children in line. Dave was the last surviving member of that immediate family.
He graduated from what was then called the New York State College for Teachers at Buffalo and received a Master's Degree in educational administration from Columbia University's Teachers College in New York City.
He served in the Korean Conflict, where he was stationed in Japan.
Dave's gentle personality served him well for a career in education. He spent his early career as a science teacher, but was primarily an elementary school principal. He worked the bulk of his career in the Spotswood, N.J. school district. He was active in the local PTA and rarely missed a holiday concert performed by the schoolchildren of Spotswood.
Dave met his future wife, Enid Lipskin, on a blind date in New York City. They married in 1958, living in Buffalo and eventually moving to New Jersey where they had two daughters, Amy Jill and Robin Eve. Although their marriage didn't last, they remained close for the rest of his life.
Dave enjoyed a rich life full of simple pleasures. He loved going to the movies, theater and the opera, drinking a Coors Light or glass of wine while watching a Yankee game on TV and pretty much any kind of dessert except for cheesecake. He also enjoyed traveling overseas. Although not religious, he loved celebrating Jewish holidays and the traditions associated with them.
But the real beauty of his life was his family. He loved spending time with his beloved daughters, sons-in-law and three grandsons. He enjoyed attending his grandsons' hockey games when they were children. More recently, he delighted in wearing a tuxedo to the 2017 wedding of grandson Keith and his wife Nicole.
Dave made annual visits to Buffalo and Detroit to see his siblings, nieces and nephews, whom he adored. He loved sending cards and notes to acknowledge birthdays, holidays and just a simple meal that he had shared. And he always looked forward to spending Passover with his cousins, the Blatt family.
Dave is survived by daughters Amy Fischer and her husband Michael, and Robin Sidel and her husband John Phillips. He is also survived by grandsons Keith Fischer and his wife Nicole, Benjamin Fischer and Mark Fischer. He is also survived by his former wife and dear friend Enid L. Sidel.
Graveside Services were held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge. Please meet at the cemetery office at 12:00 pm and we will proceed to the gravesite together.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in the Spotswood school district. For more information, please contact [email protected]
Published in Home News Tribune on June 21, 2019