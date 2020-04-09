Services
Herman Fette Jr. Obituary
Herman Fette Jr.

Piscataway - 84, died April 5, 2020.Herman was born in Plainfield and formerly of Scotch Plains before moving to Piscataway in 1978. He was employed as a welder and machinist at Middlesex Tool & Die Co., Revlon, and then Union Carbide, retiring in 2001. In his spare time, Herman enjoyed gardening, traveling in his R.V., watching Nascar, and deep-sea fishing. Herman will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Helen Fette, sons Thomas Fette and wife Liz and Herman Fette and wife Arlene, daughter Colleen Hills and husband Jim, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Entombment will be private at St. Bernard Cemetery in Bridgewater. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
