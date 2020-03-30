|
Herman P. Reeder
Herman P. Reeder was born May 28, 1950 to Henry M. Reeder, Sr. and Algalee Reeder in Plainfield, New Jersey. He transitioned from this life on March 25, 2020 at JFK Hospital in Edison, NJ.
Herman spent his early life in Scotch Plains ("Jerseyland") until 1964 when his family moved to Plainfield, NJ. Herman attended Plainfield Public Schools graduating in 1968. After high school he was employed at Sears, Muhlenberg Hospital and Sodexho Marriott School Services before retiring.
He was past President of the Grant Avenue Community Center Board of Directors and past Vice-President of the Fifth and Sixth Street Block Association. He enjoyed bus rides to the casinos and family gatherings, and could always be counted on for a dose of sarcasm.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Algalee Reeder, brothers Henry, Jr. , Elijah, Rufus and Donald. He leaves to cherish his memories his sister Regina, brothers John A. (Caroline), Hubert and Oliver Leroy, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and extended family, particularly the West Sixth Street Family.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020