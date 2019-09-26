|
Dr. Herminia Bonilla Gabaldon
Moorestown - Dr. Herminia Bonilla Gabaldon died peacefully Sunday September 22 at Harmony Village at Care One in Moorestown, NJ with family by her side. She was 78.
Herminia was born June 16, 1941 in the Philippines to the late Pedro and Caridad Bonilla. She and her late husband Dr. Jose Gabaldon Jr raised their family in Piscataway, NJ. For 35 years, Herminia worked at Muhlenberg Hospital in Plainfield, NJ as a Hematologist and Pathologist before her retirement in 2008. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Herminia is survived by her 3 children; daughters Maria Gabaldon-Smith and husband Peter of Westford, MA; Helen Silvis and husband Philippe of Haddonfield, NJ; son Waldo Gabaldon and wife Stephannie of Eastvale, CA; grandchildren Isabel Smith, Ryan Smith, Corrina Silvis, Jaden Gabaldon, Justin Gabaldon, Jocelyn Silvis, Carter Gabaldon, Cole Gabaldon and Jovanni Frago, her sister Alice Bonilla Sandoval, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, September 29th from 2-6PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen, NJ. A funeral mass will take place on Monday, September 30th at 9:30 AM at St. Matthews the Apostle Church, Edison, NJ. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 26, 2019