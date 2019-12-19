Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Hilda C. Rose Obituary
Hilda C. Rose

Piscataway - Hilda C. Rose (Folkman), 91 of Piscataway, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Care One Somerset Valley in Bound Brook with her loving family by her side. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of the late Ignatz and Anna Folkman.

Hilda worked as a manager for many years at John Wiley & Sons, Inc in Somerset before her retirement. She was a former member of the Womens Auxiliary for River Rd Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond Rose, of 70 years. She is survived by her Son Raymond Jr and his wife Marianne; her grandsons Raymond III and his wife Brittany; Robert and his wife Kelsey 3 great granddaughters Chloe, Scarlett and Kennedy, and nephew Tim Rose and wife Karen.

Friends may visit the family on Sunday, December 22 from 2:00-6:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 23 at 10:30am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Piscataway. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hilda's name to St Frances Cabrini Church, 208 Bound Brook Ave, Piscataway, NJ 08854. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
