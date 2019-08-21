Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecelia RC Church.
Interment
Following Services
St. Gertrude Cemetery
Colonia, NJ
View Map
More Obituaries for Hilda Lamberti
Metuchen - Hilda Lamberti, 82, of Metuchen, died on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Born in Manhattan she resided in Colonia, Edison, & Metuchen. She was a communicant of St. Cecelia's RC Church in Iselin. She loved dining, dancing, & trips to the Sands Casino.

She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Carmine (d.2017); & 2 sisters, Jeanette Scanlon & Theresa Silinsky.

Surviving is her devoted daughter, Cynthia Gaudio; her two loving grandchildren that she adored, Carmine and Alexandra; & 3 sisters, Margaret Burda, Cecelia Hoffman, & Mary Spitler.

Services will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:15 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen, followed by an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia RC Church. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 pm.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
