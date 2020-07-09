Hilde E. Foltanski



Middlesex - Hilde E. Foltanski, 89, of Middlesex, passed away on July 8, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.



Hilde was born in England to Harold and Gertrude Page on March 24, 1931. As a young teen, she lived through the blitz of World War II with her parents, two sisters and brother, and later moved to Ipswich. She met her future husband there and married Stanley in 1948. They immigrated to the United States in 1952, settling in the Central Jersey area. While raising six children, Hilde worked part-time in sales starting with Great Eastern Dept. Store in No. Plainfield and then continued to work full time in sales with Sterns/Macys in So. Plainfield until she retired. Hilde and her husband lived in Dunellen for many years and then moved to Middlesex in 1989.



Hilde is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, who passed away in 2011, her parents, and her two sisters, Florentina Atherton and Ivy Day.



Hilde is survived by children, Leila and Robert Newell of Middlesex, NJ; Sonya and Chuck Shanley of Pawley's Island, SC; Sofia and Paul Flachek of Myrtle Beach, SC; Paula and Scott Davis of Washington, NJ; Stanley and Barbara Foltanski of Conway, SC; and Patricia Foltanski of Long Valley, NJ; her brother Roland Page of Ipswich, England; Grandchildren Thomas Hynds, Jr., Amanda Taillon, Amy Robles (Francesco), Richard Peters, Tyler Peters, Christopher Foltanski (Megan), Lindsey Foltanski, Page Plocic, and Zachary Plocic; great-Grandchildren Isabella and Gabriella Robles, Jett Taillon and Thomas Jameson Hynds .



All services will be private and under the care of the Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the Salvation Army.









