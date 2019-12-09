Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Jamesburg - Hilde (Dorrer) Johnston, 91, passed away peacefully on December 8th 2019 at Cranbury Center in Monroe Township. Hilde was born in Germany, resided in Jamesburg for the majority of her life and was employed at Carter Wallace in Cranbury for 34 years until she retired in 1996.

She was predeceased by her son Dennis Johnston; and two sisters -Louise Dorrer and Weibi Fricker. She is survived by her daughters - Rosemarie Kimmell of North Brunswick and Sandy Lopez Moore of Ft Myers, Florida; her sister Erika Sundquis of Vancouver, Washington State; three grandchildren - Traci Lopez Berry and Pat of Monroe Township, Ken Kimmell of North Brunswick and Melissa Chehade of South Brunswick; and four great grandchildren - Vanessa Heindel, Chelsea, Christine, and Christopher Chehade.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a memorial service to be held at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elijah's Promise Soup Kitchen at 18 Nielson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 or at www.elijahspromise.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
