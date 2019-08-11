|
|
Hildegarde O'Connor
Piscataway - Hildegarde O'Connor of Piscataway, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2019 at Parker at River Road. She was 96 years old. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years William (Bill) in 2012 and grandchildren Jillian and Ryan; Hilde is survived by five children: William O'Connor, John O'Connor and his wife Christine, Nancy Bonanno and her husband Robert, Timothy O'Connor and his wife Judi, and David O'Connor and wife Jeanette; twenty-two grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Wednesday 3-6pm at the Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown. The first of two funeral services will be celebrated Wednesday at 6pm at the funeral home. A funeral service will then be celebrated Saturday 9:30am at the Milltown United Methodist Church followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019