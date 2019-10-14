|
Hilma Canavera
Monroe - Mrs. Hilma Canavera passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 at the Imperial Health Care Center in Neptune NJ. She was 90 years old.
Mrs. Canavera was born in West New York, NJ and lived in New York City as a child. She spent many years in Edison raising her family before moving to Monroe.
Mrs. Canavera was devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking, watching western films, gameshows and The Walking Dead. She loved her dogs Cinnamon and Pepe. She also enjoyed bowling and dancing.
Mrs. Canavera was predeceased by her husband John in 2007. She was also pre deceased by her siblings John Sakir, Alice Rogers, Mary Lott and Julia Cramer.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, John Canavera and Rosemary of Whiting and Linda Bridge and Holly Wyatt of Monroe, a sister Clara Holt of Tennessee, her grandchildren Eric Canavera, Melissa Femminella, Alisson Canavera-Jensen, Jessica Bridge and Patrick Bridge. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Samantha, Jared, Wyatt, Oscar, William, Abram and Penelope and her daughter in law Marlene Canavera.
Visiting will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Services will begin on Friday at 9:15 at the funeral home followed by a 10:15 AM funeral mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Interment will follow at the Brig Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Canavera's name to the Alzheimer Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019