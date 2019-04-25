Services
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W. Trenton Ave.
Morrisville, PA
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W. Trenton Ave.
Morrisville, PA
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Franklin Memorial Park
1800 Rt. 27
New Brunswick Twp., NJ
Resources
Honora Veronica (Levolt) Nagy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Honora Veronica (Levolt) Nagy Obituary
Honora Veronica (Levolt) Nagy

Morrisville, PA - Honora Veronica (Levolt) Nagy, age 92, of Morrisville, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Crestview Center, Langhorne, PA. Born in and raised in Metuchen, NJ, Honora lived in Edison, NJ for over 60 years before moving to Morrisville 6 years ago.

Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Nagy had been employed as a stationary engineer with Johnson & Johnson Ortho-Pharmaceutical Division for 10 years. She was a member of the Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick, NJ. Honora loved cardinals and enjoyed accumulating cardinal collectibles.

Daughter of the late Frank and Honora (Borati) Levolt, and wife of the late Alexander Nagy, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Elaine and Wilbert Krogh of Morrisville, three grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Rt. 27, New Brunswick Twp. NJ 08902.

Friends may call Friday afternoon from 2-4 PM, and Friday evening from 7-9 PM at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. (www.hooperfuneralchapel.com)
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
