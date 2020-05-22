|
Honorata Szypulski
South Amboy - Honorata "Anna" Szypulski, 79, of South Amboy passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born near Krakow in Bratucice, Poland she was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, South Amboy and belonged to the Secular Franciscan Order at St. John Paul II Parish, Perth Amboy. She was a very good person with a big heart who helped many people.
Daughter of the late Erik and Anna Oleksy Kicka she is survived by her husband Heronim Joseph Szypulski; her children Mark, Robert and Lidia Szypulski; her grandson Jason and great-granddaughter Jinexa. She is also survived by her brother Zdzislaw Kicka and her sisters Joanna Derabin and Marianna Bierowiec.
Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2020