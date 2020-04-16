|
Hope E. Wolk
Hope E. Wolk, born May 19, 1934 in Sayreville to the late William and Bertha (Frey) Bright, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Care One at East Brunswick. Following her graduation from Sayreville High School in 1951, she married her husband, Charles, and began married life in North Carolina while her husband was stationed at Camp Lejeune. Her son, Michael, was born in North Carolina prior to her return to Sayreville where she remained a lifelong resident and gave birth to her daughter, Leslie.
Hope was employed as a Secretary by the law firm of Kolodziej & Cohen, Esqs. and later at DuPont. After her retirement, Hope enjoyed thrift shopping, watercolor painting, jewelry making, and arts & crafts. She was active in the Sayreville Historical Society for many years. Hope had a lifelong love for animals and provided a loving home for many pets. Above all else, she treasured her time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her grandson, Adam Wolk, as well as her siblings, Milton (Sonny) Bright and Carol Beauregard.
Surviving are her son, Michael Wolk and his wife, Sheila of Allentown, PA, and daughter, Leslie Roselli and her husband, Thomas of South River, NJ, her grandchildren Laura and Sarah Wolk, Emily Schubert and her husband Greg, and Alissa Roselli.
The family especially wants to thank Dr. Harold McKenna, the staff of CareBridge Home Health Care and CareOne at East Brunswick for their compassion and care during the final years of Hope's life. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Sayreville Police Department and Rescue Squad for all of their assistance.
Donations in Hope's name may be made to , the National Federation of the Blind and Collier Youth Services, Wickatunk, NJ
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. A Memorial Service to celebrate Hope's life will be announced at a future date. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020