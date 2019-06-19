|
|
Houston E. Cabbell, Sr.
Hampton, GA - Houston E. Cabbell, Sr., 74, departed this life Wed. June 12, 2019 at home in Hampton, GA. He was born in Plainfield, NJ to the late Ralph and Mary Woodson Cabbell. He was a graduate of Plainfield High School and Kean University in Union, NJ. Houston was employed with Haywood Industries in Elizabeth, NJ before retiring. After retiring, he relocated to Hampton, GA. Before relocating, he was a member of Greater Refuge Church of Christ in Plainfield, NJ.
He is predeceased by one sister Florence Brown; five brothers Ralph, Harold, David, James and Vincent Cabbell.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years Carolyn Fennell Cabbell; two daughters Terri Sheppard-Muhammad (Michael), Dionne Muhammad (Ahmed) and one son Houston E. Cabbell, Jr. (Evette); 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one sister Caroline Johnson (Frank): one brother in law Roger Fennell (Carrie) and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Viewing Sat. 8:30am in Rose of Sharon Community Church, 825 West Seventh St., Plainfield followed by the funeral at 10am. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News on June 19, 2019