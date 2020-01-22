|
Houston L. Robinson
On January 12, 2020, Houston L. Robinson "Mr. Rob" passed away peacefully at home with loved ones. He is the son of the late Houston Edward Robinson and Marion Estelle Wallace Robinson. He was preceded in death by his sisters Thelma Marie Robinson and Norma Wallace Robinson McFadden and dearest daughter Tobey Lynne Robinson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Marlene Jones Robinson, sister Vivian Monroe, daughter Leslie Anne Robinson, son Houston Robinson, Jr. and wife Brigitte McCray, grandchildren Antoinette, Lauren, Craig, Portia, Victoria and Jordan and great-grandchildren Jhene, Jade, Jarvis Houston, Marlie and Myles.
In 1968, he started a career in education in Plainfield High School's Social Studies department that would last for the next three decades and encompass thousands of young lives and generations of students, their children, and their children's children.
Houston Robinson leaves behind a powerful, loving legacy, and he will be missed.
A celebration of Houston Robinson's life will be held at Rose of Sharon Community Church 825 W. 7th St. Plainfield, NJ 07063. Viewing at 10am,
Service at 11. Interment will be private on Monday at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to this scholarship fund set up for a graduating senior from Plainfield High School's class of 2020.
https://m.facebook.com/do nate/177677270138870/?fundraiser_source=feed.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020