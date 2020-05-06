|
Howard Jeneral Parks
South Bound Brook - Howard Jeneral Parks, "Howie" born August 4, 1950, went home to the Lord, May 5, 2020, at home with his loving daughters by his side.
Howie was a lifelong resident of South Bound Brook NJ. In his younger years Howie loved playing baseball and softball. He was an avid sportsman, hunting and fishing with his brother and friends was his favorite thing to do. When Howie wasn't fishing one of his favorite "holes", you could find him working in the yard or sitting on his front stoop waving to friends as they pass by or striking up a conversation and sharing a beer with a friend. Howie's greatest joy in life was being Dad to his girls, there are his greatest accomplishment. He is predeceased by His Mother, Mabel Chaplin Parks, Father Jeneral Parks, Wife, Donna Parks, Brother, Gerald Parks. Howie leaves behind his daughters Amanda Parks and Melanie Parks both of South Bound Brook, NJ, a niece Sharon Parks, Great nephews Noah Parks and Nahki Barton. Friends and loved ones, Joe "Greek" Nicholson, Pat McNally, Mike Kalinchock, Mike, Melissa, Johnny, Andrew and Henry, Ales K., The Mishkuffs, Donna Calvo and his "other daughter" Nicole Duff. If you would like to honor Howie's memory, please make a donation in his name to: South Bound Brook Little League, PO Box 317, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880. Grab a pole, a cooler and go try to catch the big one for Howie. Arrangements by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from May 6 to May 7, 2020