Howard R. ColegroveMetuchen - Howard R. Colegrove (also known as "Cozy", "Bob" or "Red"), 74, of Metuchen, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.Born in Kingston, PA he had resided in Metuchen since 1948. He is predeceased by his son, Robert Howard Colegrove & Parents, Howard & Anne.He is survived by his Wife of 36 years, Deborah (Mayer); three children, Darren Colegrove & Wife Rebecca of Metuchen, Jacqueline Carpenter & Husband Antwan of Edison, & Cheryl Hart; 2 Grandchildren, Bentley & Dominic; a Brother, John Colegrove & Wife Barbara of Metuchen ; & many cousins, nieces & nephews.He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in the 7th Engineers Battalion during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam.Following his Honorable Discharge, he joined the Metuchen Fire Department; Washington Hose Company in 1972. He loved to fight fires and protect the residents of Metuchen. He held the ranks of Lieutenant and Captain, Deputy Chief, and Chief. He was most proud of his many years as Captain of the Washington Hose Company, leading the company to many fires. He is a Life Member of the New Jersey State Fireman's Association, where he served as Trustee, Representative, Delegate, Vice President and President. He was a member of the Metuchen Fire Prevention Bureau, serving as Fire Inspector and Fire Official. The Fire Department also brought joy to his personal life, as he would meet the love of his life Debbie, who was a Dispatcher for the Metuchen Police at the time. He was also proud to serve on the department with his son Darren until his retirement in 2010.He was employed by the Metuchen Parking Authority for 35 years before his retirement in 2011.In his pastime, he loved spending time with all his family. He belonged to the American Legion and Marine Corp League. He enjoyed playing golf as often as he could, playing in the yard with "his boys" (Bentley and Dominic), using his Lionel Train Layout, and playing music for everyone on the piano.He also enjoyed Drag Racing, where he served as Crew Chief for his son's 1969 Impala SS from 2005 until present time. He loved to be at the track with all his family and enjoyed all the friends he made along the way.Cremation was private, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon. com.