Howard S. Katz
East Brunswick Township - Howard S. Katz age 56 passed away suddenly on July 29, 2020 at the Deptford Rehabilitation Center, Deptford, NJ. He had been discharged from Cooper Hospital in Camden after treatment for COVID-19 and appeared to be doing well in recovery.
Howard received his elementary, middle school and high school education via special education in East Brunswick. He worked at a sheltered workshop until he joined the Elwyn NJ group homes in the Vineland, NJ area. His last residence was the Crest Group Home in Millville, NJ.
He is survived by his parents, Dr. (Ph.D) Stanley and Elaine Katz, his brother Dr. (Ph.D) Jack Katz (Elyse) and niece Melissa of South Brunswick, Dr. (Ph.D) Joseph Katz (Catherine) nephew Joshua and niece Sarah of Cary NC. The funeral was held on Friday, July 31 at Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, or the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association would be appreciated.