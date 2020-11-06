Howard Stevenson
North Brunswick - Mr. Howard Stevenson passed away early Thursday morning November 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 80 years old.
Mr. Stevenson was born in Newark and was raised in Woodbridge. He graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1958 and furthered his education earning a Bachelor's of Arts from Wagner College and a Master's Degree in Counseling and Social Work from Newark State College (currently Kean University). He was a lifetime member of the NJEA and a National Certified Counselor.
He was employed for many years by the Woodbridge Board of Education as a Social Worker and Guidance Counselor. After his retirement from the Woodbridge Board of Ed he was employed by the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey where he continued his work with students. He was also a founding parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick.
Mr. Stevenson is survived by his loving wife of fifty five years, Barbara Stevenson of North Brunswick and their son Christopher Stevenson and his wife Kerry of Somerset. He is also survived by his two granddaughters Katherine and Madeline Stevenson who he simply adored.
Visiting will be held from 4-7 PM on Sunday at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Funeral services will start at the Gleason Funeral Home at 9:15 on Monday followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick. Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. If you wish to make a donation, please consider a contribution in Mr. Stevenson's name to The North Brunswick Food Bank at 710 Herman Road North Brunswick NJ 08902 or to The St. Jude's children Hospital at www.stjude.org