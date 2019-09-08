|
|
Hugh F. Connors, III
Carteret - Hugh F. Connors, III, 39, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at home. Born in North Bergen, he was a lilfelong resident of Carteret. Hughie attended Carteret High School, Class of 1998, and took pride in being a player on their baseball and State Champion football teams. He graduated from Rutgers University. Hughie pursued a career as a Merchandise Planner and was employed by New York & Co. in New York City.
He was predeceased by his father, Hugh F. Connors, Jr. in 2013; and his grandparents, Catherine and Jesse Cannan and Hugh and Rose Connors.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Mary Cannan (Mark Van Glahn) of Carteret; his loving sister, Bridget Furfey (Michael) of Hopewell Junction, NY;and his devoted brother, Shane Connors (Nona) of Carteret. Hughie adored being a loving uncle to his nephews, Connor and Finnian Furfey and his niece Paige and Goddaughter Claire Connors. He also leaves behind his loyal Calahoula Leopard dog, Jesse. He is also remembered by his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Hughie was passionate about films and documentaries. He especially enjoyed debating various topics which earned him the nickname "Philadelphia Lawyer" by many of his dear friends. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.
Hughie made a lasting impression on everyone he met and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday. We will meet 9:00 AM at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ, and leave at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Worship Service at The Zion Lutheran Church, 712 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret. Interment will be private. Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019