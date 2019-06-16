|
Hugh Heagney
Branchburg - Hugh Heagney, 90, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital, Somerset in Somerville, NJ. One of seven children, Hugh, the son of Bridget and Patrick Heagney, was born and raised in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, where he operated a farm.
After briefly working in England, Hugh came to America in the 1950's, settled in Raritan, NJ with relatives, then moved to New York, as well as Bergen County. Hugh met his beloved wife, Maureen, at an Irish dance in New York City. He raised a family while working for Con Edison and later, Bridgewater- Raritan Board of Education, as well as Hillsborough Public Schools. Hugh returned to Ireland for several years in the 1970's to bring up his children among relatives, and eventually settled back in Branchburg, NJ.
Hugh was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bridgewater, NJ. He enjoyed working outdoors and attending local Irish cultural events. He was dedicated to his family and his faith, enjoying fond memories and visits with siblings. Hugh was a joyous person and a pleasure to be around. His hardworking and courageous spirit served him well throughout his life.
Hugh was predeceased by his siblings: Bernard, John, Kathleen, Michael, Patrick and Peter. Surviving are his wife, Maureen; son, Hugh Patrick, his wife Gretchen and grandson, Declan of Pohatcong, NJ; and his devoted daughter Lisa, of Branchburg.
A funeral mass will take place at 10:00AM on Wednesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 500 US 22 Bridgewater, NJ. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.
Published in Courier News on June 16, 2019