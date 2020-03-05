Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Somerville, NJ
Brick - Hugo J. Razzano,101 years old, affectionately know as "Ozzie", died March 2. Mr. Razzano was the husband of the late Pauline Razzano and father of the late Florence (Razzano) Marotta. Born in Bound Brook, he resided in Somerville for over 60 years before moving to Brick, NJ 30 years ago. He was licensed by the State of New Jersey as an Electrical Contractor, a licensed he kept for over 70 years, working throughout Somerset County. He was also a General Contractor building and supervising homes throughout the county as well. An Army Veteran of WW II, Cpl. Razzano, of the First Army Infantry, was captured as a Prisoner of War (POW) by the German Army in 1942 and finally released as the war ended in 1945. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Brick and the VFW Post in Manville and a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville

For those who didn't have the pleasure of meeting "Ozzie" you missed out of knowing one of the best characters of the Somerville, Bridgewater and Raritan area. Whether he was cooking, fishing or catching crabs then sharing those epicurean delicacies with family, friends or whoever stopped by or whoever he visited, you could count on endless stories and remembrances of years gone by. Those lovable traits were also displayed while living in Brick. We who knew him will miss him dearly.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years Margaret M. Razzano, his son Dennis and his wife Linda, two grandsons Jared and Justin, his wife Rita and a great granddaughter Ava. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30am, TODAY, Friday, March 6, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville, Interment to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater. Memorial donations may be made in Ozzie's memory to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908
Published in Courier News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
