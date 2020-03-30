|
Huguette "Gui" Dorsey
Huguette "Gui" Dorsey, age 94, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital Somerset after complications from COVID-19. It was the 14th anniversary of her husband's death.
She was born in Magog, Québec, Canada on December 9, 1925 to Eugéne and Rose (Sabourin) Guilbert. Gui and her family immigrated to the United States and moved to Bound Brook, NJ when she was three. She graduated from Somerville High School and attended Rutgers University, where she met her husband, Robert L Dorsey Jr. She worked for nine years as a legal secretary before moving to Puerto Rico, where they started their family. They moved back to Somerville, NJ and had six other children.
Gui was an active volunteer at Immaculate Conception Church and the school library. She coached several championship-winning, junior high girls basketball teams. She liked animals, the color forest green, listening to classical music and watching the Yankees. Gui had an adventurous spirit and a very kind heart. Above all else, she was devoted to God, her husband and her children.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Charles, Marie and Romeo, husband Robert and their son Richard. She is survived by children Robert E. (Bonnie), James (Joyce), William (Stacey), Gregory, Cynthia and Louise. Her grandchildren include Monique (Kevin) Nenstiel, Christi, Megan, Ariel, Thomas and Ciara. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Madison and Kaitlyn Nenstiel, sister-in-law Johanna Guilbert, nephew George (Harriet) Moran and many cousins, neighbors and friends.
Private burial on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with memorial mass at a later time
