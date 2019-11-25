|
|
Humberto Monteferrante
Middlesex - Humberto Monteferrante, 90, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born and raised in Banfield, Argentina to the late Antonio and Maria Giovanna (Reale) Monteferrante, in 1960, he married the love of his life, the late Maria Luisa (Renda) Monteferrante. In 1968, they immigrated to the United States, moving to Yonkers, NY, finally settling in Middlesex in 1969.
Humberto was a machinist at Chadwick Machine Company in Middlesex prior to his retirement in 2007. He played soccer in Argentina and also loved watching soccer. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, Argentinian barbequing, loved spending time with his family and enjoyed wine, especially making his own. He was also a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.
Predeceased by his wife Maria in 2018 and by two siblings; Francisco and Nelida Carmen Monteferrante, Humberto leaves behind his loving and devoted family; son, Alex and his wife, Jo Anna of Flemington, daughter, Joann Segarra and her husband, John of Middlesex, brother, Alfredo of Argentina and brother-in-law, Michael Renda and his wife, Elsa of Middlesex. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Alex Monteferrante and Christina and Gabriella Segarra, nephew, Louis Renda and his wife, Donna of Bridgewater, niece and nephew Patricia and Alfredo, both of Argentina and two great-nieces, Juliana and Olivia Renda.
Visitation will be held in the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and on Saturday, November 30, 2019 beginning 9:30am.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00am followed by a 10:45am funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex. Humberto will be laid to rest beside his wife at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
To send the Monteferrante family online condolences, please visit his interactive webpage at www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019